WORLD
2 MIN READ
Myanmar junta to pardon over 800 prisoners
Military rule in Myanmar has announced that the amnesty will be placed on the nation’s Union Day.
Myanmar junta to pardon over 800 prisoners
Opponents of military rule in Myanmar have marked the one-year anniversary of the army's seizure of power with a nationwide strike to show their strength and solidarity amid concern about what has become an increasingly violent contention for power.
February 12, 2022

Myanmar's junta has said it would release over 800 prisoners in an amnesty to mark the country's Union Day.

According to a "pardon order in commemoration of the Diamond Jubilee Union Day", 814 prisoners would be released, the statement by junta chief Min Aung Hlaing said on Saturday.

Union Day falls on Saturday.

Myanmar’s military seized power on Feb. 1, 2021 by deposing the civilian government led by Aung San Suu Kyi over allegations of fraud in the 2020 general elections.

The army arrested leaders and officials of Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party and declared a state of emergency, which has been extended until the middle of this year.

Suu Kyi faces a number of cases and was sentenced to six years in jail for charges that include violating coronavirus restrictions and possessing “illegally imported” walkie-talkies.

Myanmar has been in crisis since the military overthrew an elected government a year ago, with around 1,500 civilians killed in the junta's crackdown on its opponents, according to figures cited by the United Nations human rights office.

Troops in the countryside are also fighting on multiple fronts with pro-democracy groups that have taken up arms and ethnic minority forces.

READ MORE: Myanmar piles on another corruption charge against Suu Kyi

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us