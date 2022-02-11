Canada's Ontario province has declared a state of emergency, amid the ongoing trucker protests against Covid mandates.

Premier Doug Ford told reporters on Friday, "I will convene Cabinet to use legal authorities to urgently enact orders that will make crystal clear it is illegal and punishable to block and impede the movement of goods, people and service along critical infrastructure,".

Ford also pledged new legal action against protesters, including fines and potential jail time for non-compliance with the government's orders.

Ford said violators will face up to a year in prison and a maximum fine of $100,000.

The orders will also provide additional authority “to consider taking away the personal and commercial licences of anyone who doesn’t comply," according to his office.

“Willing to die”

Since Monday, scores of drivers protesting Canada's Covid-19 restrictions and venting their rage against liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have bottled up the Ambassador Bridge connecting Windsor, Ontario, to Detroit, disrupting the auto industry on both sides of the border.

Hundreds more truckers have paralysed downtown Ottawa over the past two weeks.

Separately, the mayor of Windsor planned to ask for an injunction Friday afternoon to try to break up the bridge blockade, as parts shortages caused by the protest forced General Motors, Ford, Toyota and Honda to close auto plants or cancel shifts.

Federal, provincial and local authorities have hesitated to forcibly remove the self-proclaimed Freedom Convoy protesters there and elsewhere around the country, reflecting apparently a lack of manpower by local police, Canada's reverence for free speech, and fear of violence.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens warned earlier this week that some of the truckers are “willing to die.”

Conspiracy theories?

Political pressure to reopen the bridge appeared to be mounting along with the economic toll.

The Biden administration has urged Trudeau’s government to end the blockade, and Michigan's governor likewise called for a quick resolution to the standoff.

The Ambassador Bridge is the busiest US-Canadian border crossing, carrying 25 percent of all trade between the two countries.

The Freedom Convoy has been promoted and cheered on by many Fox News personalities and attracted support on the right from the likes of former President Donald Trump and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz.

Trudeau has stood firm against lifting vaccine mandates. The prime minister has called protesters a “fringe” who believe in conspiracy theories and wear “tinfoil hats.” That has only incensed them further.

