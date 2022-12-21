WORLD
Bosnia Becomes an EU Candidate Despite Slow Progress
The EU has finally granted Bosnia and Herzegovina candidate status more than two decades after the country officially applied for membership. The decision was approved by leaders of all EU-member countries. In an October report, the EU Commission said Bosnia had made little to no progress in some areas, but it still managed to convince even the most skeptical member states to make Bosnia a candidate. But both the country's leaders as well as the international community acknowledge that it's more a political decision in the wake of Russia's attack on Ukraine, and not a result of Bosnia's progress. But the push to integrate the Western Balkans has now become a top priority for the EU. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
December 21, 2022
