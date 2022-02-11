WORLD
2 MIN READ
Death toll from Cyclone Batsirai in Madagascar soars
At least 120 people have died from last week's cyclone with most of the fatalities from a single district where it levelled homes. .
Death toll from Cyclone Batsirai in Madagascar soars
Batsirai was Madagascar's second destructive storm in two weeks. / Reuters
February 11, 2022

Madagascar's death toll from Tropical Cyclone Batsirai have risen to 120, with most of the fatalities from a single district where it levelled homes.

The national disaster management agency BNGRC said on Friday that the majority had died in Ikongo district, near the east coast of the Indian Ocean island.

About 125,000 people have been affected after Batsirai struck last weekend, the agency said in an updated fact sheet.

Aid agencies are worried about ensuring clean drinking water, and have begun setting up purification systems. 

Water-borne diseases pose a major health risk after tropical storms.

Madagascar is one of the poorest countries in the world. 

Some 42 percent of children suffer from chronic malnutrition, even without a natural disaster.

READ MORE:Ana devastates Madagascar as rescuers struggle to access affected areas

Batsirai was Madagascar's second destructive storm in two weeks.

Earlier, Cyclone Ana killed 55 people and displaced 130,000 in a different area of the country, further north.

The island nation, with a population of nearly 30 million, was already struggling with food shortages in the south, a consequence of a severe and prolonged drought. 

READ MORE: Deadly tropical storm Ana strikes Madagascar, Mozambique

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us