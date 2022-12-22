UN council adopts resolution urging end to Myanmar violence

The UN Security Council has adopted its first resolution on Myanmar in 74 years, calling for an end to the violence and political chaos in the country. The council has also called on the country's military rulers to release all political prisoners, including ousted de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi. Myanmar human rights activist Nay San Lwin weighs in. #UN #Myanmarviolence #Resolution