December 22, 2022
Zelenskyy makes 'historic' visit to Washington to plead for aid
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has given a rousing speech to a joint session of the US Congress - as part of his appeal for more weaponry and funding for his fight against Russia. Earlier in the day, in a meeting with President Joe Biden, Zelenskyy said he mapped out "strategic steps" for 2023, as Ukraine battles to repel Moscow's forces. TRT World's Andy Roesgen has the details.
