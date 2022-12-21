UK ambulance workers on strike leaving emergency services without staff

One day after a second strike in less than a week by nurses across the United Kingdom, ambulance workers in England and Wales are on a 24-hour strike. It leaves 60M people without emergency assistance. Health bosses have warned that patient safety cannot be guaranteed. Philip Catney, senior lecturer in politics at Keele University has the latest on this industrial action. #UK #NHSStrikes #AmbulanceStrikes