Should Bangladesh's PM Sheikh Hasina resign as thousands protest against the government?

Bangladesh is no stranger to protests, but with tens of thousands still on the streets and a growing list of demands. Will pressure on the Awami League force a new election under a caretaker government? Guests: Abu Bakr Molla EU and UK Spokesperson of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Party Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury Standing Committee Member of Bangladesh Nationalist Party Shah Ali Farhad Former Adviser to Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina Michael Kugelman Director of the Wilson Center's South Asia Institute