Report: 547 detainees died in Syrian regime prisons in 2022

At least 547 people have died in the Syrian regime's detention centres this year. That's according to the latest report by the UK-based Syrian Network for Human Rights. The report is based on the death certificates of victims, which include 15 children. Fadel Abdul Ghany from the Syrian Network for Human Rights weighs in. #Syriandetainees #Syrianregime #Prisons