Is sabotage an effective tactic for climate activism?
Climate activists are gluing themselves to gallery walls and throwing soup at masterpieces. They say their aim is to force people to pay attention to the environmental crisis. But it’s not obvious that they're increasing their support as a result. In cities across Europe, from Madrid to London, protesters are resorting to new tactics. It’s not just about throwing food in galleries, but also stopping traffic on major roads causing massive disruption. Is this a strategy that wins, or loses, the sympathy of the public? Guests: Alex De Koning Just Stop Oil Spokesperson Rupert Read Co-director of the Moderate Flank Incubator Sally Hickson Associate Professor of Art History at the University of Guelph Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it’s about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.
December 22, 2022
