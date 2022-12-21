December 21, 2022
WORLD
Will Putin’s strategy of striking Ukraine’s energy infrastructure work in the long run?
Russia says its ‘high precision’ weapons have hit Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. Emily Channell-Justice from Harvard University discusses the Ukraine conflict and whether the Kremlin’s strategy of hitting Kiev’s energy infrastructure is going according to plan. #Ukraine #UkraineInfrastructure #KhersonOffensive
