December 28, 2022
NEXUS REVIEW: A look back at the biggest interviews of 2022
Nexus's looking back on 2022 and an interesting year for this show - lots of good guests and stories - Firstly, The death of the Britain's longest serving Queen. Plus, accusations of anti-semitism - Kanye is cancelled for making derogatory remarks about Jewish people. And lastly, the biggest story of the year: Russia's attack on Ukraine.
