Türkiye's Relations With the Arab World See a Dramatic Turnaround in 2022

2022 will be remembered as the year that Türkyie and much of the Arab world saw relations dramatically improve. For years, several conflicts across the Middle East and North Africa forced countries to side against one another. And the blockade of Qatar also pushed the region into competing camps, upending trade and transport for millions of people. But in January things started to change. Guests Valeria Giannotta Scientific Director of CeSPI Observatory on Turkey Jonathan Fenton-Harvey Freelance Journalist Ammar Kahf Executive Director at the Omran Centre