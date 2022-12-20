Türkiye demands 'concrete steps' from Sweden, Finland on extradition

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu says "concrete steps must be taken from now on," on the extradition of individuals accused of playing a role in the failed 2016 coup. Cavusoglu said that the two Nordic countries need to take action to address its security demand. Political analyst, Onur Erim weighs in. #Türkiye #Sweden #FETO