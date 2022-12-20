December 20, 2022
January 6th committee refers Trump for criminal prosecution
Former US President Donald Trump could face criminal charges after a Congressional committee recommended he be prosecuted over last year's riot at the US Capitol. The January 6th Committee has referred Trump for four possible charges, including insurrection. Joe Siracusa from Curtin University discusses whether Trump will be charged. #Trump #criminalcharges #House
