Reports: Russian troops in Belarus set to begin military drills

Russian President Vladimir Putin has met his counterpart and ally, Alexander Lukashenko in Belarus. Putin denies he's trying to pressure one of his only backers into joining the war in Ukraine, but there are fears a new offensive could be launched from Belarusian territory. This has prompted Kiev to beef-up its defences along its border with Belarus. Meanwhile there's been a rare overnight attack on the Ukrainian capital. Once again, critical infrastructure was targeted, causing a widespread blackout. Simon MacGregor-Wood has more. #ukraine #russia #belarus