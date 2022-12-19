December 19, 2022
UK High Court rules sending asylum seekers to Rwanda is legal
In the UK, the High Court has ruled that the government's controversial plan to send some asylum seekers to Rwanda is legal. It's a blow for campaigners who say the policy is unethical and unsafe. But the court said several individual cases of people who were due to be flown out earlier this year had to be reconsidered. Sarah Morice reports
