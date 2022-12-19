Joram van Klaveren: from the Dutch far-right to Islam | The InnerView

When a far-right Dutch politician set about trying to write a book to debunk the “evil ideology” of Islam, he began a journey that saw him becoming a Muslim. Joram van Klaveren, once seen as the heir apparent to anti-Islam ideologue Geert Wilders, speaks to The InnerView about disavowing his previous views and “falling in love” with Islam.