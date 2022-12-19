December 19, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
UK High Court rules sending asylum seekers to Rwanda is legal
London's High Court has ruled that sending asylum seekers to Rwanda is legal. But the judges also noted that the British government failed to consider the personal circumstances of the individuals it tried to deport, signalling further legal battles ahead before anyone is put on a plane to East Africa. Francis Davis from the University of Birmingham unpacks the significance of this ruling. #UK #asylumseekers #Rwanda
