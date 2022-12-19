UN: 30% of the planet will be protected by 2030

A new deal to protect the environment has been made at the United Nation's biodiversity summit, COP15, in Montreal, Canada. According to this new agreement, 30% of the world’s land will have protected status by 2030. It also includes $30 million in yearly conservation aid for developing countries. Professor of climate physics Peter Ditlevsen explains the significance of this deal. #UN #naturedeal #Climate