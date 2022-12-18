December 18, 2022
Decades of instability, unrest fuel migration into Europe
Sunday is United Nations International Migrants Day, a day set aside on December 18th every year to recognise the important contribution migrants make in the countries where they settle. But a rise of immigration to Europe has seen the continent's politics move further to the right with calls for tighter security on their borders Lape Olarinoye has this report. #migrantcrisis #europe #asylum
