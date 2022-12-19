December 19, 2022
Ukraine says 20 Iranian-made drones launched by Russia towards Kiev
Kiev city officials say more than 20 Iranian-made drones were detected over the Ukrainian capital on Monday, and at least 15 of them were shot down. Malcolm Davis, senior analyst in defence strategy and capability at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, discusses whether Ukraine’s defence can weather these drone attacks. #iraniandrones #Kiev #Russia
