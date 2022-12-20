Musk says only blue-tick members to vote in future Twitter polls on policy

Elon Musk has broken his silence after Twitter users voted in favour of him standing down as the chief executive of the platform he owns. The billionaire now says that only paying Twitter Blue subscribers will be allowed to vote in future polls. Dennis-Kenji Kipker from the HSB City University of Applied Sciences discusses whether Musk will step down. #musk #twitter #bluetick