WORLD
3 MIN READ
French politician Zemmour targets mosques in another anti-Muslim comment
Eric Zemmour, who will run for president in April election, says, "I don't want to hear the muezzin's voice in France, and if I become president, I won't."
French politician Zemmour targets mosques in another anti-Muslim comment
Zemmour told the CNews channel in September last year that child migrants were "thieves, killers, they're rapists. That's all they are. We should send them back." / Reuters
February 10, 2022

French politician and French Presidential candidate Eric Zemmour has made a new scandalous statement targeting mosques and the call to prayer. 

"I don't want to hear the muezzin's voice in France, and if I become president, I won't.", Zemmour, who will run for president in April election, said on BFMTV channel. 

According to TRT Haber, Zemmour is trying to gather supporters with his far-right rhetoric. 

He said that France should remain "the landscape of churches. "I reject huge mosques," he added.

Asked about the idea of a wall on European borders, proposed by certain leaders of the European Union, Zemmour said he was in favour.

Zemmour told the CNews channel in September last year that child migrants were "thieves, killers, they're rapists. That's all they are. We should send them back."

READ MORE: France: New anti-Islamophobia platform seeks to regain the initiative

Headscarf ban

The regulation of the headscarf ban in sports competitions in France is another topic of discussion recently. 

The bill, which was accepted in the French Senate on January 18, will be decided in the National Assembly. 

Opponents of the proposal are protesting the law. 

READ MORE: Women in France seek to end 'humiliation' against the hijab in sports

Preventing protest

Earlier, Paris police canceled a planned demonstration against the headscarves ban, claiming it "could endanger public order". 

The Headscarves Collective, which organised the demonstration, lodged a complaint to the court. 

The Paris Administrative Court lifted the ban on the grounds that the freedom of protest was seriously violated.

The court also fined the Paris Police Chief, who prevented the demonstration.

If the proposal regarding the headscarf ban in sports competitions is accepted, "obvious religious symbols" will not be used in the events and competitions of sports federations in France.

READ MORE: Racism at the heart of French politics has enabled the rise of Eric Zemmour

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us