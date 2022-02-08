BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
India's Adani overtakes Ambani to claim top spot in Asia rich list
Gautam Adani is “the world’s biggest wealth-gainer this year“, with an almost $12 billion jump in his personal fortune.
India's Adani overtakes Ambani to claim top spot in Asia rich list
Gautam Adani's plans to expand green investments are reaping dividends. / Reuters Archive
February 8, 2022

Indian business tycoon Gautam Adani has edged past fellow countryman Mukesh Ambani to become Asia’s richest person.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Adani’s net worth reached $88.5 billion on Monday, Bloomberg reported.

It termed 59-year-old Adani “the world’s biggest wealth-gainer this year“, with an almost $12 billion jump in his personal fortune.

The report said the net worth of Ambani, the boss of oil-to-petrochemicals conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd, stood at $87.9 billion.

Adani, whose mine project in Australia has faced stiff opposition over environmental concerns, is riding high on his new green pledges, analysts say.

His empire boasts of aerospace, thermal energy and coal companies as well as ports. And now, the Adani Group founder is looking beyond “the fossil fuel for expansion“, the Bloomberg report said.

READ MORE:Billionaires became richer while Covid-19 wrecked global economy

Renewable energy

He has his eyes set on “renewable energy, airports, data centres and defence contracting“ — high priority areas for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose government has launched a campaign for a “self-reliant“ India.

The group has spotted and entered the “happening sectors“ at the right time, the Bloomberg report quoted Deepak Jasani, head of retail research at Mumbai-based brokerage HDFC Securities Ltd., as saying.

The group is in the process of ploughing $70 billion into green energy projects by 2030 with the aim of becoming the world’s largest renewable-energy producer, a report in The Guardian said

“…his push into green energy has paid off handsomely in the past year with the listed company Adani Green Energy now his most valuable after its share price almost doubled in the past 12 months,“ it added.

Adani has witnessed a spectacular rise over the past few years.

His group controls the Mundra port in Gujarat state and owns 74 percent of Mumbai international airport — besides India’s largest power generator and city gas retailer in the non-state sector, according to media reports.

This mercurial success under the current dispensation has prompted India’s opposition parties, including the Congress, to level charges of “cronyism“ against Modi and his government.

Both the businessman and the government dismiss the charges.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us