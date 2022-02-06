WORLD
3 MIN READ
US warns Russia may invade 'any day' as Kiev rejects apocalyptic scenarios
Different capitals have different plans, "but Kiev is ready for any development," Ukraine's FM Kuleba said, while US officials continued to sound alarm bells over an imminent invasion.
US warns Russia may invade 'any day' as Kiev rejects apocalyptic scenarios
Ukraine, backed up by some European allies, has consistently sought to play down fears of an imminent attack. / Reuters Archive
February 6, 2022

Ukraine has pushed back at "apocalyptic predictions" over a potential Russian invasion after officials in the United States sounded dire warnings that Moscow had stepped up its preparations for a major incursion.

"Do not believe the apocalyptic predictions. Different capitals have different scenarios, but Ukraine is ready for any development," Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

"Today, Ukraine has a strong army, unprecedented international support and the faith of Ukrainians in their country. It is the enemy who should fear us," he added.

Presidency advisor Mykhailo Podolyak insisted that the chances of finding a diplomatic solution to the crisis remained "substantially higher than the threat of further escalation".

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said a week ago Ukraine was not a sinking Titanic and accused Washington and media of fuelling panic that weighed on the economy when there were "no tanks in the streets".

Kiev, backed up by some European allies, has consistently sought to play down fears of an imminent attack as it tries to avoid inflicting further harm on its struggling economy.

READ MORE:US intelligence: Russia preparing full-scale Ukraine invasion

'Any day now'

A day earlier two US officials said that Russia may be ready for a full-scale invasion of Ukraine by mid-February as it had in place about 70 percent of the combat power it believed it would need and was sending more battalion tactical groups to the border.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday Russia could take military action "any day now" but could still opt for diplomacy.

President Joe Biden has reacted to the buildup by dispatching some 3,000 American forces to bolster NATO's eastern flank, with a new batch of 1,700 US soldiers arriving in Poland on Sunday.

The move angered Moscow, which has issued demands for NATO to guarantee Ukraine will not join the alliance and withdraw forces from member states in eastern Europe.

But US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told Fox News on Sunday that Biden "is not sending forces to start a war or fight a war with Russia in Ukraine".

Russia has massed more than 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian borders, sparkling fears of a planned assault. Moscow has said it is not planning an invasion but could take unspecified military action if its security demands are not met.

READ MORE:Biden: US 'ready no matter what' on Russia threat to Ukraine

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us