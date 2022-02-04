WORLD
2 MIN READ
Scores of Palestinians injured in anti-settlement rallies
Palestinians hold weekly rallies in different parts across the occupied West Bank to protest illegal Jewish settlements.
Scores of Palestinians injured in anti-settlement rallies
The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said its medical teams treated 79 Palestinians in the villages of Beita and Beit Dajan, and southern and eastern Nablus city. / AFP
February 4, 2022

At least 82 Palestinians have sustained injuries as Israeli forces fired rubber-coated bullets and tear gas shells to disperse rallies in different areas in the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said on Friday its medical teams treated 79 Palestinians in the villages of Beita and Beit Dajan, and southern and eastern Nablus city.

It added that 9 Palestinians were injured by rubber-coated bullets and 70 others suffered tear gas inhalation and were treated in the field. 

Meanwhile, three more Palestinians were injured by rubber-coated metal bullets during a weekly protest in Kafr Qaddoum town, the Palestinian official news agency WAFA reported.

READ MORE: Israelis break ground on new neighbourhood in occupied West Bank

On a weekly basis, Palestinians hold demonstrations against illegal Jewish settlements in different parts of the West Bank, especially in Beita, Beit Dajan, and Kafr Qaddoum villages.

Israeli and Palestinian estimates indicate there are about 650,000 settlers living in 164 settlements and 116 outposts in the West Bank, including in occupied Jerusalem.

Under international law, all Jewish settlements in occupied territories are considered illegal.

READ MORE:Israel approves more than 1,300 settlement homes in occupied West Bank

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us