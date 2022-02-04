TÜRKİYE
Supporters of PKK terror group attack two mosques in Austria
Terrorism supporters broke the windows and wrote propaganda on the wall of the mosques during the holy night of Laylat al Raghaib.
Raids happened during one of the holy nights for Muslims called Laylat al Raghaib. / AA
February 4, 2022

Supporters of PKK terror group have attacked two mosques in the Austrian capital Vienna.

The attacks targeted the Austrian Turkish-Islamic Culture and Social Assistance Union (ATIB)'s Central mosque and the temporary place of worship of Ebubekir Mosque in the 16th district on Thursday during one of the holy nights for Muslims called Laylat al Raghaib.

Terrorism supporters broke the windows on the ground floor of ATIB's Central Mosque while writing PKK propaganda contents on the exterior wall of the Ebubekir Mosque.

Turkey's Ambassador to Vienna, Ozan Ceyhun expressed his regret in a statement on the attacks on two mosques on a night when Laylat al Raghaib was celebrated.

"Video footage of the attackers who 'descended' to attack worship places was given to the authorities. Our expectation is that they will be caught quickly and brought to justice.',' Ceyhun told Anadolu News Agency.

Noting that they are ready to cooperate with the authorities in every way against such attacks aiming to disrupt the peace of the society in Austria, Ceyhun stated that they will follow the course of the events. 

READ MORE:Why is the PKK suspected to have caused wildfires in Turkey?

Austrian condemnation

Meanwhile, condemnation messages regarding the attacks were shared by Integration Minister Susanne Raab and representatives of various political parties.

Raab stated that the attack should be condemned in the strongest terms and pointed to the importance of freedom of worship.

The Integration Spokesperson of the ruling Green Party, Faika El-Negashi, also stated that she strongly condemned the attack on ATIB, emphasizing that the attack was on democracy as well as freedom of worship.

READ MORE: Former US general urges Biden to end backing of YPG/PKK terror group

SOURCE:TRT World
