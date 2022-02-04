TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Former US general urges Biden to end backing of YPG/PKK terror group
Former US commander Ben Hodges calls for the end of US support of terrorist organisations in Syria, urging President Biden to meet with Turkiye's President Erdogan.
Former US general urges Biden to end backing of YPG/PKK terror group
Despite Ankara's security concerns, the US has not ceased its support over YPG. / AP
February 4, 2022

Ben Hodges, a former commander of US forces in Europe, has advised President Joe Biden to end assistance for the YPG/PKK terrorist organisation.

Speaking at a virtual discussion with the Hudson Institute's Senior Fellow Michael Doran on Thursday, Hodges called US support for the group in Syria an "irritant" for Turkiye.

He also urged Biden to visit Turkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara within the next three months.

US support for the YPG/PKK has been one of the top disputes between the two nations after Washington backed the terror group in the fight against Daesh in 2015.

Despite Ankara's security concerns, the US has not ceased its support since then.

Turkiye’s president has long objected to US support for the YPG/PKK terror organisation for the purported purpose of fighting Daesh, saying that using one terrorist group to fight another makes no sense.

READ MORE:How can the YPG wedge be removed from the US-Turkiye relationship?

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us