TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Erdogan visits Kiev as Turkiye tries to ease Ukraine-Russia tensions
The two sides will exchange views on regional and international issues, with Turkiye offering to play mediator in the ongoing Ukraine-Russia standoff.
Erdogan visits Kiev as Turkiye tries to ease Ukraine-Russia tensions
Erdogan visits Kiev as Turkiye tries to ease Ukraine-Russia tensions / AP
February 3, 2022

Turkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is visiting Kiev at the invitation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as Ankara makes diplomatic efforts to ease a standoff between Russia and Ukraine.

Erdogan's Thursday visit comes in the backdrop of Turkiye offering to play mediator in the ongoing crisis.

Ahead of his departure from Ankara, Erdogan said: "We hope to stop any form of confrontation between Russia and Ukraine."

In Kiev, Erdogan and Zelenskyy will attend the 10th meeting of the High-Level Strategic Council between their countries.

The two sides will exchange views on regional and international issues and discuss possibilities for further deepening bilateral cooperation.

They are also expected to sign various agreements and memoranda of understanding, including a historic free trade agreement.

"Our relations with Ukraine have registered remarkable progress in recent years on the basis of mutual understanding, trust and common interests," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday, marking the 30th year of diplomatic ties.

READ MORE:Erdogan: Turkiye wants peace in region, will travel to Ukraine in February

Diplomacy in focus

The statement added that the relations, which are currently at the level of strategic partnership, contribute "to the peace, stability and prosperity of our region".

It underlined Turkiye's support for Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty, while reiterating that Ankara does not recognise the "illegal annexation of Crimea".

Ahead of Erdogan's visit, Turkish Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin and US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan discussed the crisis in Ukraine.

The White House said in a statement on Tuesday that the two officials spoke about their commitment to "deter further Russian aggression against Ukraine".

Turkiye offered in November to mediate in the crisis, and diplomatic sources said last month both Russia and Ukraine were open to the idea of Ankara helping.

Turkiye is a maritime neighbour of both Ukraine and Russia, in the Black Sea, and has good ties with both.

Erdogan has said previously Turkiye does not want a war between Russia and Ukraine and hopes the issue will be resolved peacefully.

With Russia stationing about 100,000 troops near Ukraine's border, the West fears that Moscow is planning an invasion. Russia denies the charge and says it is free to move its troops within its territory.

READ MORE:Turkiye, US discuss Ukraine crisis ahead of Erdogan visit

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us