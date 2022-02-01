TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkiye to strengthen ties with Azerbaijan, Ghana
Turkiye’s defence minister met with representatives from both countries to strengthen cooperation in military cooperation and defence.
Turkiye to strengthen ties with Azerbaijan, Ghana
Turkish Defence Minister Akar emphasised the importance of the declaration on allied relations between Azerbaijan and Turkiye. / AA
February 1, 2022

Turkiye’s defence minister has met his Azerbaijani counterpart Zakir Hasanov and Ghana’s Chief of General Staff Vice Admiral Seth Amoama in the capital Ankara.

In the first meeting on Tuesday, Hulusi Akar met Amoama, who is in Turkiye at the invitation of Turkish Chief of General Staff General Yasar Guler.

During the meeting, Akar expressed the importance of continuing existing relations in the fields of military training and cooperation as well as in the defence industry.

Akar also met Hasanov and discussed bilateral and regional defence, security issues and cooperation in the defence industry.

READ MORE:Turkiye, Maldives to boost trade volume to $100M in two years

The Shusha Declaration 

Turkish Defence Minister Akar emphasised the importance of the declaration on allied relations between Azerbaijan and Turkiye, the Shusha Declaration.

The agreement was signed between the two countries on June 15 last year, and touched on issues in political, economic, trade, culture, sports, energy security sectors and the Southern Gas Corridor as well as cooperation in military and defence.

"The Shusha Declaration is a document that determines our path and strategy. There are studies we have done in the direction of this document. Our work on military training and cooperation continues,” Akar said.

“Along with these studies, we determine what we can do about the defence industry and the equipment of our armed forces through mutual negotiations. We have taken important steps in these matters, and we continue to do so."

READ MORE:Why Turkey has become much less dependent on arms imports

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us