Turkiye’s defence minister has met his Azerbaijani counterpart Zakir Hasanov and Ghana’s Chief of General Staff Vice Admiral Seth Amoama in the capital Ankara.

In the first meeting on Tuesday, Hulusi Akar met Amoama, who is in Turkiye at the invitation of Turkish Chief of General Staff General Yasar Guler.

During the meeting, Akar expressed the importance of continuing existing relations in the fields of military training and cooperation as well as in the defence industry.

Akar also met Hasanov and discussed bilateral and regional defence, security issues and cooperation in the defence industry.

The Shusha Declaration

Turkish Defence Minister Akar emphasised the importance of the declaration on allied relations between Azerbaijan and Turkiye, the Shusha Declaration.

The agreement was signed between the two countries on June 15 last year, and touched on issues in political, economic, trade, culture, sports, energy security sectors and the Southern Gas Corridor as well as cooperation in military and defence.

"The Shusha Declaration is a document that determines our path and strategy. There are studies we have done in the direction of this document. Our work on military training and cooperation continues,” Akar said.

“Along with these studies, we determine what we can do about the defence industry and the equipment of our armed forces through mutual negotiations. We have taken important steps in these matters, and we continue to do so."

