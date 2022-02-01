WORLD
3 MIN READ
UN, rights groups blame Taliban over missing journalists
The United Nations urges Taliban to make public why they detained ArianaNews reporters and to respect Afghans’ rights, the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan tweeted.
UN, rights groups blame Taliban over missing journalists
Several Afghan journalists have also been beaten while covering rallies not approved by authorities. / AFP
February 1, 2022

The Taliban have arrested two Afghan journalists working for a local news channel, rights groups and the United Nations said, weeks after two women activists went missing.

The Afghan Media Association - a newly formed journalists' rights group - said Ariana TV reporters Waris Hasrat and Aslam Hijab were picked up by the Taliban on Monday "and taken to an unknown location".

Without naming the Taliban, an official at Ariana said the reporters were seized by masked gunmen in front of the channel's office as they went out for lunch.

But he said Taliban officials "have assured us of a comprehensive investigation".

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) also expressed concern over their whereabouts.

"UN urges Taliban to make public why they detained these ArianaNews reporters and to respect Afghans' rights," it said on Twitter. 

READ MORE:Taliban arrests popular Afghan professor Faizuallah Jalal

Amnesty International, meanwhile, demanded on Twitter that the Taliban "unconditionally and immediately" release the pair.

A Taliban spokesman said that he had no information on the missing journalists.

Since seizing power in August, the Taliban have cracked down on dissent by detaining critics and forcefully dispersing protests against their regime.

Several Afghan journalists have also been beaten while covering rallies not approved by authorities.

READ MORE:Taliban officials beat journalists covering women’s protest in Kabul

Missing women

A fortnight ago, two women activists went missing after taking part in a demonstration in Kabul calling for women's rights.

On Tuesday, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights expressed concern for them and four of their relatives, who are also missing.

The Taliban denied knowledge of their whereabouts, and say they are investigating.

The UN said it was alarmed by what appeared to be a "pattern of arbitrary arrests... as well as torture and ill-treatment" of civil society activists, journalists and members of former government and security forces.

READ MORE: Dreams and years of hard work: What is at stake for Afghan women?

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us