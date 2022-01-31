WORLD
2 MIN READ
Russia fails to keep UNSC debate on Ukraine closed
Russian ambassador to the UN urged the 15-member body to oppose opening the session, denouncing what he called "megaphone diplomacy."
Russia fails to keep UNSC debate on Ukraine closed
Russian Ambassador to the UN criticised what he said was interference in the domestic affairs of Russia, which triggered the crisis fueling concerns that it will invade Ukraine. / Reuters
January 31, 2022

Russia has failed to keep a UN Security Council session on the Ukraine crisis behind closed doors, which provides the United States and other members with a public forum to criticise Moscow for its troop buildup.

China joined Russia in voting against a public session, while India, Gabon and Kenya abstained and the remaining 10 members supported keeping the meeting open.

Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia urged the 15-member body to oppose opening the session, denouncing what he called "megaphone diplomacy."

READ MORE: US, Russia, Ukraine face off at crucial UN Security Council meeting

He criticised what he said was interference in the domestic affairs of Russia, which triggered the crisis by amassing more than 100,000 troops on Ukraine's borders, fueling concerns that it will invade.

Moscow insists that it has no intention to attack. The United States says that Russia is now positioned to invade if it decides to do so.

Before the meeting, Chinese Ambassador Zhang Jun said that his government opposed an open meeting, explaining, "This is really the right time calling for quiet diplomacy."

READ MORE:US lawmakers warn Russia of 'mother of all sanctions' ahead of UNSC meet

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us