German police officers killed at traffic stop
German Interior Minister described the crime as reminiscent of an execution and that the police will do everything to catch the perpetrators.
Police had no description of the perpetrators, the car they used or what direction they fled in. A manhunt has been extended to the neighboring German state of Saarland, police said. / Reuters
January 31, 2022

Police has said that two police officers were shot dead on a rural road in western Germany while on a routine patrol. 

The shooting happened during a traffic check near Kusel on Monday at about 4:20 a.m., police in Kaiserslautern said in a statement.

“Regardless of the motive, this crime is reminiscent of an execution and shows that the police risk their lives for our security every day,” Interior Minister Nancy Faeser tweeted. She said that “we will do everything” to catch the perpetrators."

The officers radioed that shots were being fired, spokesman Bernhard Christian Erfort told n-tv television. But reinforcements who arrived at the scene were unable to help the 24-year-old woman and 29-year-old man. 

Erfort said he didn't know whether the officers had seen something particular about the assailants' vehicle that they wanted to check or whether it was just a routine check. 

READ MORE:German police in nationwide raids on far-right group

German news agency dpa, citing unidentified security sources, said that the officers reported finding dead game in the car before the shooting started. The Bild daily also reported that find, without citing sources.

Police had no description of the perpetrators, the car they used or what direction they fled in. A manhunt has been extended to the neighbouring German state of Saarland, police said.

They called on drivers in the Kusel area not to pick up hitchhikers and warned that at least one suspect is armed.

The younger officer killed in Monday's incident was still studying at a police academy, the GdP police union said.

READ MORE: German-Russian suspect arrested for stabbing three refugees in Germany

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
