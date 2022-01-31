TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkiye becomes Europe's largest home appliance exporter in 2021
Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank has announced Turkiye exported 26 million home appliance products last year, topping charts in Europe.
Turkiye becomes Europe's largest home appliance exporter in 2021
Around 1.64 million dishwashers, 2.25 million fridges, 2.15 million washing machines, 1.12 million freezers, over 1 million ovens and some 250,000 dryers were sold in Turkiye last year. / AA
January 31, 2022

Turkiye has become Europe's largest home appliances exporter in 2021, with an 18 percent increase in exports compared to the previous year.

Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank said on Twitter last week that the country exported 26 million products last year.

“Our home appliances sector, which exported 26 million products in 2021, has ranked first in Europe,” he said.

Last year, Turkiye's exports hit an all-time high of $225.4 billion, with a 32.9 percent surge year-on-year.

The country’s foreign trade deficit rose by 6.9 percent on an annual basis to some $5.4 billion in November, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) reported.

READ MORE:Erdogan: Turkiye hits record exports in 2021

Domestic demand increase

Production of Turkish home appliances rose to 17 percent in 2021, according to TÜRKBESD association, as the annual export volume exceeded $4.5 billion.

In addition, domestic sales for home appliances rose 9 percent.

Around 1.64 million dishwashers, 2.25 million fridges, 2.15 million washing machines, 1.12 million freezers, over 1 million ovens and some 250,000 dryers were sold in Turkiye last year, according to Varank.

TÜRKBESD Chairperson Can Dincer said last week the industry aims will invest around $480 million to boost production further.

“We aim to continue to increase our exports in 2022 and to have a successful year in the domestic market by responding to the changing demands of our customers” said Dincer.

READ MORE:Turkey's exports hit historic $21.5B high in November

Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us