Hundreds left homeless from deadly landslides, floods in Brazil's Sao Paulo
At least 19 people have died and some 500 families were left homeless across the state in the rains between Friday and Sunday, Sao Paulo state authorities say.
Landslides buried several homes within the state, local press said. / AP
January 31, 2022

Landslides and flooding from heavy rains in Sao Paulo state have killed at least 19 people, including seven children.

According to Sao Paulo state authorities, nine others were injured in the rains between Friday and Sunday and four more were missing, while some 500 families were left homeless across the state.

After flying over the affected areas on Sunday, governor Joao Doria announced he was releasing $2.7 million (15 million reales) to help the 10 most affected cities and 645 municipalities in Brazil's most populous state, home to 46 million people.

Doria expressed "solidarity" with the families of the victims.

Of the victims, 11 died on Sunday after landslides buried several homes in cities in the interior of the state, local press said.

The Civil Defense said "there has been flooding, fallen trees, fallen walls, landslides throughout the state due to the rains".

The federal government said in a statement from the Ministry of Regional Development that it is monitoring the situation.

READ MORE:Deaths as heavy rains torment southeastern Brazil

Homes flooded

The hardest-hit municipalities around greater Sao Paulo included Aruja, Francisco Morato, Embu das Artes and Franco da Rocha.

A police station, a viaduct and homes in Franco da Rocha municipality were flooded. In Embu das Artes, a landslide killed a woman and her two children aged four and 21.

Heavy rains were reported in the city of Sao Paulo, home to 12 million people, but without major incidents.

The storms also caused damages upstate in Varzea Paulista, Campo Limpo Paulista, Jau, Capivari, Montemor and Rafard, state officials said.

Since December, heavy rains have triggered deadly floods in northeast Brazil, threatened to delay harvests in the midwest and briefly forced the suspension of mining operations in the state of Minas Gerais.

READ MORE:Brazil official likens flooding in over 100 cities to 'bombardment'

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
