The United Arab Emirates has "intercepted and destroyed" a ballistic missile launched by Yemen's Houthi rebels, according to the country's Defence Ministry.

No damages were caused by attack, the ministry said early on Monday.

The ministry said in a statement that UAE "air defences intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Houthi terrorist group towards the country."

It added that debris fell in an unpopulated area and there were no casualties.

Earlier, a Houthi rebel spokesperson said the Iran-allied group would disclose within the next few hours details of a new military operation deep inside the UAE.

He made the announcement on Twitter but gave no further details.

Deadly strike on Abu Dhabi

The UAE is a regional commercial and tourism hub.

The Houthis launched a deadly strike on Abu Dhabi on January 17 and a second foiled missile assault on Monday, after UAE-backed Yemeni militias intervened along frontlines where the Houthis had made inroads last year.

Houthi rebel group, battling a Saudi-led military coalition that includes the UAE, has said it aims to punish the Gulf state for backing militias that are blocking their attempts to capture oil-producing regions in Yemen.

Israel's Herzog to continue UAE visit as planned

Meanwhile, Israeli President Isaac Herzog will continue his UAE visit as planned, his office said on Sunday after the Gulf state said it had intercepted a ballistic missile.

"The president has been briefed on the details of the incident. There was no danger posed nor is there danger posed to the president and his delegation," the statement by Herzog's office added.

Herzog, Israel's ceremonial president in its parliamentary democracy, is in the country on a state visit. The ceremonial leader met on Sunday with Abu Dhabi's powerful crown prince, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

"I wish to emphasise that we completely support your security requirements and we condemn in all forms and language any attack on your sovereignty," Herzog told Sheikh Mohammed, according to his office.

