Turkiye, Maldives to boost trade volume to $100M in two years
Many Turkish firms are particularly keen on investing in the Maldives' tourism sector, the Turkish foreign minister says.
Climate change is another common concern between Turkiye and the Maldives, and the two countries have signed a cooperation agreement on this issue as well. / AA
January 30, 2022

Turkiye and Maldives aim to increase their trade volume to $100 million over the next two years.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Sunday that Turkiye and the Maldives agreed to establish a joint economic committee that would help deepen the two countries' economic cooperation.

Speaking during a joint press conference with his Maldivian counterpart Abdulla Shahid in the capital Male, Cavusoglu underlined that the two countries' bilateral trade volume had doubled last year.

One of the agreements signed during his visit was on trade and economic cooperation, Cavusoglu stated.

With many Turkish firms particularly keen on investing in the Maldives' tourism sector, Cavusoglu said that the country had become an extremely popular tourist destination among Turkish citizens, with plans also to increase the number of flights between the countries.

