Macron urges Raisi to 'accelerate' Iran nuclear talks
French President Emmanuel Macron in his phone call with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has urged Tehran to show a constructive approach to revive the 2015 deal.
Western diplomats says negotiations, which have been in their eighth round since December 27, are moving too slowly. / Reuters
January 30, 2022

French President Emmanuel Macron has stressed the "need to accelerate" efforts to achieve progress in the Iranian nuclear talks, during a telephone call with his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi.

Macron's call with Raisi on Saturday came a day after the EU mediator said the latest negotiating round in Vienna had been put on pause while calling for "political decisions" to break the deadlock, French president's aides said on Sunday.

Diplomats have been meeting in the Austrian capital in the search for a breakthrough to revive the 2015 deal involving Iran, the United States, Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia.

"The president has reiterated his conviction that a diplomatic solution is possible and imperative and stressed that any agreement will require clear and sufficient commitment from all the parties," the French presidency said in a statement.

"Several months after negotiations resumed in Vienna, (Macron) insisted on the need to accelerate in order to quickly achieve tangible progress in this context," it said.

'Long exchange'

During a "long exchange" with his Iranian counterpart, Macron stressed "the need for Iran to show a constructive approach and return to the complete application of its obligations".

The Iranian presidency, in a brief statement after the call, said Tehran had proved its willingness and determination to reach a negotiated deal.

Western commitments to bring about a revival of the 2015 agreement needed to include a lifting of Western sanctions and a verification procedure for that process, it said.

Macron also asked for the immediate release of Franco-Iranian academic Fariba Adelkhah, re-imprisoned in January, and French tourist Benjamin Briere, who was sentenced on Tuesday to eight years in prison on spying charges.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
