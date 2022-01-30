WORLD
2 MIN READ
Canada to appoint special representative to tackle Islamophobia
On the five-year anniversary of the Quebec City mosque shooting, the government has announced a plan to combat Islamophobia in the country as part of Canada's Anti-Racism Strategy.
Canada to appoint special representative to tackle Islamophobia
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pointed out the need to end Islamophobia in the country. / AA Archive
January 30, 2022

Canada has announced its intention to appoint a special representative on combatting Islamophobia as part of the country's anti-racism strategy, five years after a deadly mosque shooting in Quebec.

“This year, on the eve of the five-year anniversary of this act of terror (mosque attack in Quebec City), the Government of Canada stands with and supports Muslim communities across Canada and reaffirms its commitment to take action to denounce and tackle Islamophobia and hate-fueled violence,” the government said in a statement on Saturday.

Underlining that Islamophobia is a reality for Muslims across Canada and around the world, it noted that building a more inclusive country and combatting discrimination is a must.

READ MORE:Canadian gets life sentence for killing six in Quebec mosque shooting

Noting that the move had been recommended during a National Summit on Islamophobia held in July 2021, the government said “the special representative appointment…will be an additional step in the government's ongoing work through Canada's Anti-Racism Strategy to tackle Islamophobia in all its forms”.

Sharing the statement on social media, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pointed out the need to end Islamophobia in the country.

Canada last year declared January 29 a National Day of Remembrance for six people that were killed and 19 wounded in the 2017 Quebec City mosque shooting rampage.

READ MORE:Tracing the roots of modern-day Islamophobia

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us