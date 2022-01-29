Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has rejected calls for an international probe into a bloody crisis in the ex-Soviet country.

"As concerns an international investigation into the events in Kazakhstan, I don't see the need for such an investigation. We have our own people that are honest, objective," Tokayev said in the interview shown by the state broadcaster Khabar on Saturday.

Over 200 people were killed and thousands injured earlier this month in violence that began with anti-government protests and prompted the country to call in Russia-led troops.

Tokayev and other Kazakh officials have blamed the clashes that sent Central Asia's richest country into turmoil on bandits and terrorists with foreign connections, while providing little proof to back up the theory.

READ MORE: Russia completes Kazakhstan pullout, forces on high alert

'Unobjective, premature'

International rights organisations and the European Parliament are among those that have pushed for an international investigation into the violence that erupted following peaceful protests that initially targeted a fuel price hike in the west of the country before extending to other political demands.

Tokayev called the European Parliament's January 20 resolution "unobjective, premature" in his interview.

"It does not worry me," he added.

Several people detained during the crisis have claimed following their releases that they were tortured by police in detention.

Other citizens have accused soldiers of firing on civilian cars during the state of emergency that ended last week.

READ MORE:Kazakhstan lifts state of emergency after deadly unrest

Two-term president?

Tokayev also used the interview to claim that he had no plans to emulate his predecessor Nursultan Nazarbayev, 81, who served as head of state for close to three decades before easi ng protege Tokayev into the presidential hot seat in 2019.

"I do not know how long I will be the President of Kazakhstan, but I absolutely know that, in accordance with the Constitution, no more than two terms. There will be no alteration of laws, and moreover of the Constitution."

It also spotlighted an apparent struggle for power at the top of the government, with a former national security chief close to Nazarbayev announced arrested on coup-plotting charges in the days after clashes and looting roiled the largest city Almaty and several other major cities.

READ MORE: Kazakhstan lifts state of emergency after deadly unrest