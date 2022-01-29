More than 2,000 irregular migrants have been held across Turkiye during operations against irregular migration across the country.

The Interior Ministry said on Saturday, a total of 2,028 irregular migrants and 127 suspects accused of human smuggling, including 72 foreign nationals, were nabbed on Friday.

Thousands of places were searched by over 36,000 personnel as well as more than 600 sniffer dogs.

Six of the detained are affiliated with a terrorist organisation, a ministry statement said.

READ MORE: Turkiye saves hundreds of refugees pushed back into sea by Greece

Turkiye has been a key transit point for asylum seekers and irregular migrants who want to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

Turkiye, which already hosts four million refugees, more than any country in the world, is taking new security measures along its borders to prevent a fresh influx of migrants.