TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkiye detains thousands of irregular migrants in nationwide operations
More than 2,000 irregular migrants and 120 suspects accused of human smuggling have been held by Turkish authorities, the Interior Ministry says.
Turkiye detains thousands of irregular migrants in nationwide operations
Turkiye already hosts over four million refugees. / AA
January 29, 2022

More than 2,000 irregular migrants have been held across Turkiye during operations against irregular migration across the country.

The Interior Ministry said on Saturday, a total of 2,028 irregular migrants and 127 suspects accused of human smuggling, including 72 foreign nationals, were nabbed on Friday.

Thousands of places were searched by over 36,000 personnel as well as more than 600 sniffer dogs.

Six of the detained are affiliated with a terrorist organisation, a ministry statement said.

READ MORE: Turkiye saves hundreds of refugees pushed back into sea by Greece

Turkiye has been a key transit point for asylum seekers and irregular migrants who want to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

Turkiye, which already hosts four million refugees, more than any country in the world, is taking new security measures along its borders to prevent a fresh influx of migrants.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us