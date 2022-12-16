Türkiye’s President Calls for Turkmenistan To Be Energy Source for the West

Energy was the dominant focus of the first tripartite summit between the presidents of Türkiye, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan. Held in the Turkmen city of Awaza on the Caspian Sea, the three leaders pledged to increase cooperation across all fields, but especially when it came to natural gas. Several agreements covering trade, transportation and energy were signed at the summit. On his 4th trip to Central Asia in just three months, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also emphasized one priority, getting Turkmen gas to western markets. Russia's attack on Ukraine has upended global energy supplies, with Europe particularity looking to end its dependency on Moscow for natural gas. Azerbaijan, which signed its own gas deal with the EU earlier this year, has also stepped forward to become an alternative source for Europe. Meanwhile, President Erdogan also addressed the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, stressing that diplomacy was the only way forward. Guests Assel Tutumlu Associate Professor at Near East University Bruce Pannier Political Analyst