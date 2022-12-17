December 17, 2022
At least 24 killed in Malaysia landslide at holiday campsite
The search continues for 10 people trapped under a landslide in Malaysia. Another two bodies: a woman and a boy were found on Saturday, bringing the death toll to 24. The landslide on Friday happened in a campsite that had been operating illegally for two years, according to authorities. The camp operator could face up to three years in prison if prosecuted.
