December 17, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
At least 16 killed in Peru during protests demanding Castillo's release
Two of Peru's cabinet members resigned following a week of anti-government protests that have left 16 people dead. Education Minister Patricia Correa and Culture Minister Jair Perez announced their resignations on Twitter. The clashes erupted between the military and former president Pedro Castillo's supporters after his removal from office and arrest last week.
At least 16 killed in Peru during protests demanding Castillo's release
Explore