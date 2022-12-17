WORLD
Army moves in to quash protests as state of emergency declared
Here on Playback, we bring you up-to-date with the biggest stories of the week. Join us as we dive into events from around the world. This week, Ukraine's military says it shot down all 13 Iranian-made drones that Russia used to attack the capital and its electrical grid... calling it a continuation of Russia's energy terror. But now, Ukraine could soon have some new tools in the fight: the United States reportedly plans to send electronics that convert unguided bombs into "smart" ones, along with the Patriot air defence system. More, in Peru, the country's Defence Minister has declared a state of emergency in an attempt to quash angry protests. Protests have been building across Peru for more than a week following the ousting of President Pedro Castillo. He's since been arrested and charged with rebellion and conspiracy. And finally, in Turkmenistan, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has visited Awaza to take part in the first trilateral meeting with Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan. Presidents of the three countries finalised a number of agreements on various subjects. Erdogan says the parties will likely explore connecting Turkmenistan across the Caspian Sea to the Southern Gas Corridor via the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline and on to Europe. #playback #news
Army moves in to quash protests as state of emergency declared
December 17, 2022
