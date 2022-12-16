December 16, 2022
UN accuses Russia of gross international human rights violations
The UN human rights chief has accused Russia of gross violations of international human rights in Ukraine. Volker Turk's report documents the killing of more than 440 civilians by Russian armed forces in the first 41 days of the conflict, including summary executions. He says the actual figures are likely to be much higher. Gavin Blackburn reports.
