Parody Cinema | I Wanna Dance with Somebody & Hip Hop Turns 50

On this episode of Showcase, watch: Parody Cinema 00:02 I Wanna Dance with Somebody 04:23 Hip Hop Turns 50 07:02 Women Talking 10:14 Blood Origin 13:25 Jerusalem’s Arabesque Art 15:29 Vienna Philharmonic’s Dementia- Friendly Concerts 17:31 Dave Stevens Documentary 19:44 World’s Largest Pipe Organ 22:39