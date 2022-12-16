December 16, 2022
What will be the greatest challenge for humanitarian agencies in 2023?
More than 100M people are displaced globally according to the United Nations. Assistant high commissioner for protection at the UNHCR Gillian Triggs talks to TRT World about the response to the global humanitarian crisis amid conflicts, climate change and the challenges ahead in 2023. #TRTWorldForum #Syria #Ukrainianrefugees
