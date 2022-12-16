Musk Twitter Files: Truth about Shadow Bans & Biden Laptop

The ongoing Twitter Files, internal documents released by Twitter's new boss Elon Musk, show that the previous regime at the social media giant suppressed the story of Hunter Biden laptop revelations just weeks before the 2020 presidential elections. The files also showed that Twitter have been shadow-banning Conservative voices for years. These explosive revelations have once again polarised America. Those on the Right see it as smoking gun evidence of Twitter trying to sabotage Trump's re-election, while for the Left it's a form of selective transparency, with a political motive.